Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

‌The International ​Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it ‌had been informed the cooling tower of a reactor unit "was hit by a drone" ‌the previous day at western Russia's Kursk ‌nuclear power plant.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reactor unit was operating at the time ⁠it ​was ⁠hit, but continued operating as before and ⁠no fire broke out. Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power ​corporation, said in a statement that the ⁠strike had caused "minor damage" at the plant's no. ⁠1 ​reactor and operation was unaffected.

"The reactor is continuing to work ⁠at 100% capacity," the statement said. Radiation levels ⁠were ⁠unchanged and within norms, it said.