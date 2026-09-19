Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 00:50 IST
Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

‌The International ​Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it ‌had been informed the cooling tower of a reactor unit "was hit by a drone" ‌the previous day at western Russia's Kursk ‌nuclear power plant.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reactor unit was operating at the time ⁠it ​was ⁠hit, but continued operating as before and ⁠no fire broke out. Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power ​corporation, said in a statement that the ⁠strike had caused "minor damage" at the plant's no. ⁠1 ​reactor and operation was unaffected.

"The reactor is continuing to work ⁠at 100% capacity," the statement said. Radiation levels ⁠were ⁠unchanged and within norms, it said.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026