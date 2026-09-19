Trump bans media outlets CNN, MSNOW, Politico from White House
U.S. President Donald Trump banned news outlets CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House on Friday, complaining about their coverage in a social media post.
U.S. President Donald Trump banned news outlets CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House on Friday, complaining about their coverage in a social media post.
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