Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured

A ​Russian ​glide bomb ‌hit an apartment ​building in the northern ‌Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, killing two people and ‌injuring seven, three of them ‌in serious condition, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠denounced ​the "absolutely inhuman ⁠strike" on the apartment block ⁠and said residents could still ​be under rubble. He said ⁠Russian forces had also hit ⁠a clinic ​in the central city of Pavlohrad ⁠and a logistics centre outside Kyiv, ⁠but ⁠provided no details on casualties.