Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 01:31 IST
Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured

A ​Russian ​glide bomb ‌hit an apartment ​building in the northern ‌Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, killing two people and ‌injuring seven, three of them ‌in serious condition, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠denounced ​the "absolutely inhuman ⁠strike" on the apartment block ⁠and said residents could still ​be under rubble. He said ⁠Russian forces had also hit ⁠a clinic ​in the central city of Pavlohrad ⁠and a logistics centre outside Kyiv, ⁠but ⁠provided no details on casualties.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026