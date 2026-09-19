Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured
A Russian glide bomb hit an apartment building in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, killing two people and injuring seven, three of them in serious condition, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the "absolutely inhuman strike" on the apartment block and said residents could still be under rubble. He said Russian forces had also hit a clinic in the central city of Pavlohrad and a logistics centre outside Kyiv, but provided no details on casualties.