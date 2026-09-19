Trump says he might ban other media outlets from White House
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he might bar other media outlets from the White House, hours after saying CNN, MSNOW and Politico were banned.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he might bar other media outlets from the White House, hours after saying CNN, MSNOW and Politico were banned.
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