Saudi civil defence sends all-clear after danger warning for capital Riyadh
Saudi civil defence sent an all-clear early on Saturday after issuing alerts for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital, amid an uptick in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on the Gulf country.
The alert was the first for the capital since Houthis in neighbouring Yemen intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia. A Reuters journalist heard two booms in Riyadh’s Olaya area.
The alert comes hours after the Houthis' military spokesperson said the group had foiled unspecified "criminal attempts" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response. The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.
The group, which has seized Yemen's entire Red Sea coast since last week in a lightning advance, say the Saudi Air Force has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in recent days.