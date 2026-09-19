Flights resume at Luxembourg Airport after temporary shutdown over drone activity

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 06:59 IST
Flights resume at Luxembourg Airport after temporary shutdown over drone activity

Authorities resumed ​flight operations at ‌Luxembourg Airport ​on Saturday after suspending services the previous evening following ‌the detection of "unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems", or drones, near and over the aerodrome.

The airport, Luxembourg's ‌sole international airport, said it imposed the ‌suspension on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel and ⁠aircraft. The ​airport ⁠did not provide details on the origin of ⁠the drones or say who was operating them.

While ​flights have resumed, some delays and disruptions could ⁠persist as airlines and airport partners work to ⁠restore normal ​schedules, the airport said in a notice. Luxembourg Airport, the main hub ⁠for the country's flag carrier Luxair, said it was ⁠continuing ⁠to monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

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