Beaches on Australia's west coast remain shut after shark attack

Several beaches along ​the coast of Western Australia, ​including in the ‌state capital Perth, ​remained closed on Saturday, a day after a fatal shark attack at a ‌popular beach in the city. The victim, a male swimmer, died on Friday after being mauled at Sorrento Beach, around 20 ‌km (12 miles) from Perth's central business district, prompting the closure ‌of beaches along 30 km (20 miles) of coastline.

The local council said in a Facebook post that beaches would remain closed until at least noon (0400 ⁠GMT) ​on Saturday. Friday's ⁠incident is the latest in a series of shark attacks in Australia ⁠and comes after a surfer was bitten in an attack in ​the same state on Monday.

In that attack, a surfer ⁠was bitten at a beach in the town of Geraldton, around 400 ⁠km (250 ​miles) north of Perth. The surfer lost his foot in the attack and suffered serious leg injuries, local media ⁠said. In June a 35-year-old man was killed while spearfishing off the ⁠state's south ⁠coast, while a 38-year-old man was mauled to death off an island near Perth in ‌May.