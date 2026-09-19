Moscow voting system hit by strong cyberattack during parliamentary election, Ifax reports
The online voting system in the Russian capital was subjected to a strong attack overnight during a parliamentary election, but the situation remains under control, the Interfax news agency cited the Central Election Commission's head as saying on Saturday. The attacks were continuing but all were being successfully repelled, Ella Pamfilova said, according to state media.
Russians began voting on Friday in a three-day parliamentary election.