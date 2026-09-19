Moscow voting system hit by strong cyberattack during parliamentary election, Ifax reports

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 14:06 IST
Moscow voting system hit by strong cyberattack during parliamentary election, Ifax reports

The ​online ‌voting system ​in the Russian capital ‌was subjected to a strong attack overnight during a parliamentary ‌election, but the ‌situation remains under control, the Interfax news agency cited ⁠the ​Central ⁠Election Commission's head as saying ⁠on Saturday. The attacks were ​continuing but all were ⁠being successfully repelled, Ella Pamfilova ⁠said, ​according to state media.

Russians began voting ⁠on Friday in a ⁠three-day ⁠parliamentary election.

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