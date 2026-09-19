The ​online ‌voting system ​in the Russian capital ‌was subjected to a strong attack overnight during a parliamentary ‌election, but the ‌situation remains under control, the Interfax news agency cited ⁠the ​Central ⁠Election Commission's head as saying ⁠on Saturday. The attacks were ​continuing but all were ⁠being successfully repelled, Ella Pamfilova ⁠said, ​according to state media.

Russians began voting ⁠on Friday in a ⁠three-day ⁠parliamentary election.