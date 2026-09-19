MK Stalin questions CM Vijay’s London visit, targets TVK govt over law and order, power cuts

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday questioned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s recent London visit, asking what investments were secured for the state during the trip. Addressing the annual Mupperum Vizha event at Kalaignar Arangam at the DMK headquarters, Stalin said, “CM Sir, why did you go to London? What investments have you brought to Tamil Nadu? Why do you have to go to London and sign agreements with an Indian company?”

Taking an apparent swipe at Vijay, Stalin said, “He had earlier stated that he would no longer act in films, but he continues to perform before the public. Earlier there was local shooting; now there is foreign shooting.” Criticising the TVK government, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing deterioration in law and order, frequent power cuts and a rise in prices.

“The main competition in Tamil Nadu is between power cuts and sickle attacks,” Stalin said, alleging that incidents of murders, attacks and shootings were being reported across the state. He alleged that members of the ruling party were involved in illegal drug sales and were being arrested, while incidents involving sickle attacks and shootings were also taking place.

“Every day, there are murders to an extent that it is difficult to keep count,” Stalin said, alleging that Tamil Nadu had become a “hunting ground for criminals.” Stalin also criticised Vijay over his foreign visits, questioning the purpose of signing agreements in London when the companies involved were from India.

He further alleged that the functioning of the Assembly had been disrupted by what he described as a “reels craze”, questioning the focus on displaying the Chief Minister on screens inside the Assembly. Referring to MISA arrests, Stalin said there was no need for anyone to prove his arrest and claimed that late DMK leader Chitti Babu had documented the arrests.

“No one has the qualification to give marks for my sacrifice,” he said. Stalin alleged that people who questioned the government over its promises were being subjected to reels and defamatory campaigns. He said the ruling party should rename itself from “Victory Kazhagam” to “Reels Kazhagam.”

Referring to the upcoming by-election, Stalin alleged that it was a “forced by-election”, claiming that a resignation was made soon after the ink on voters’ fingers had dried and that the seat was now being contested under another symbol. He alleged that democracy had been undermined by the manner in which the by-election was necessitated.

Stalin also highlighted the DMK’s political journey, saying the party had witnessed several victories and defeats over the years. “It is our party cadres and supporters who made me the party president and Chief Minister. I thank everyone for their continued support and affection,” he said.

“The DMK has witnessed many victories and many defeats in its long political journey. That is the history and strength of the DMK,” Stalin added. Speaking about his government, Stalin said the present administration was functioning with the support of alliance partners. He further alleged that several welfare schemes introduced during the DMK regime were now being implemented in different forms and renamed.

Stalin also referred to alleged violence during Vinayagar Chaturthi processions and claimed that murders were taking place frequently. He alleged that people were facing midnight power cuts while prices had increased unpredictably. He said those who believed that the movement was bigger than themselves would “certainly return soon,” without elaborating further. (ANI)