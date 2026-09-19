Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar
US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Saturday said he is creating an "AI Force" and will announce an AI "czar" in the near future.
US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Saturday said he is creating an "AI Force" and will announce an AI "czar" in the near future.
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