India and Nepal explore strategic bilateral ties, global role at RIS seminar

Nepalese Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (North) Munu Mahawar attended an international seminar titled 'Reimagining India-Nepal Relations in an Emerging Global Order', organised by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in Delhi. Speaking to ANI regarding the seminar, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Director General, Sachin Kumar Sharma, stated, "We discussed two things. One, the bilateral relations between India and Nepal and how we can strengthen them. Secondly, how these two countries can play an important role in the emerging world order. How we can amplify our concern, our voices, and shape the rules governing the world order."

Bridging bilateral engagements from academic and diplomatic discourse to humanitarian solidarity, India advanced its assistance towards Nepal following catastrophic floods on August 26, delivering 11 tonnes of relief goods to Nepali officials on Saturday as the ninth aircraft carrying supplies landed in the Himalayan nation from New Delhi. “India’s support to Nepal's recovery efforts continues: The 9th Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 11 tonnes of material, including tents, medicines, sleeping bags and forensic supplies, arrived in Kathmandu and were handed over to the Government of Nepal,” the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, stated on X.

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) re-emphasised India’s dedication to aiding Nepal’s restoration process. “India’s relief assistance has reached Nepal. An additional 11 tonnes of essential supplies, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, have been handed over to the Nepali side. India remains committed to supporting Nepal’s recovery,” the MEA stated on X.

Previously, on Friday, Nepal’s Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its assistance during rescue and relief operations following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa, which claimed 1410 lives, as reported by the Embassy of Nepal in India. “Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, met Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi. Minister Wagle thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The two ministers discussed ways to deepen the longstanding Nepal-India friendship and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, energy and connectivity,” it added. During the preceding week, rescue equipment and relief materials, encompassing items designed for tunnel operations alongside forensic supplies provided by India, were delivered to Mahabir Pun, Nepal’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun,” Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on X. India fast-tracked the dispatch of relief inventory, equipment and specialist personnel to Nepal, utilising nine dedicated aircraft beginning August 26 in response to the catastrophic flash floods. (ANI)