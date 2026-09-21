New Zealand naval ships transit contested Taiwan Strait

New Zealand's ​Defence Force said on Monday two of its ​naval ships have transited the Taiwan ‌Strait, ​amid tension over the waterway claimed by China and regarded by Taiwan and the United States as international waters. Like most countries, New Zealand ‌has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Taipei sees it as an important like-minded democratic partner and both maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals.

The September 18 transits, by naval frigate Te Mana ‌and oiler Aotearoa, were part of a three-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific, a Defence Force spokesperson said. "New ‌Zealand Defence Force deployments to the region demonstrate our continued interest and commitment to the region," the spokesperson added in a statement.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as ⁠its own territory, ​says it alone exercises ⁠sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait, though Taipei rejects Beijing's claims.

Both the United States and Taiwan say the strait, a ⁠major trade route for about half of global container ships, is an international waterway. Aotearoa was tracked and followed by ​Chinese forces when it last transited the Strait in November 2025, one source with knowledge of the ⁠situation told Reuters.

New Zealand is one of just two countries, along with Singapore, to have a free trade pact ⁠with ​Taiwan. The source said that during the sailing, Chinese ships and aircraft monitored the Aotearoa, with Chinese jets carrying out simulated attacks.

U.S. warships sail through the strait every few months, provoking criticism from ⁠Beijing, and some U.S. allies, such as Canada and Britain have also made occasional transits. China, which has ⁠never renounced the use ⁠of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military activities around the island over the past five years, including staging war games.