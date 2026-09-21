TIMELINE-How Trump and Xi went from tariff war to trade truce

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald ​Trump at the White House on Thursday for talks aimed ​at keeping a fragile trade truce that is ‌due ​to expire in November on track. Here is a look back at key moments in the US-China trade war:

February 2025 - In one of his first moves since returning to office, ‌Trump imposes a 10% duty on Chinese goods over fentanyl and immigration concerns. China responds with levies on US coal, LNG, crude oil and autos, and curbs exports of five metals key to defense and clean energy. March 2025 - The US doubles fentanyl-related tariffs on China to ‌20%. China retaliates with 10%-15% levies on US agriculture, hitting $21 billion in exports.

April 2025 - Trump unveils sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs, including 34% ‌on China, effective April 9. China retaliates with matching tariffs, and both sides escalate rapidly: US tariffs rise to 84% then 125%; China's climb to 84% then 125%. Beijing also curbs rare-earth exports and warns citizens against US travel. May 2025 - Talks in Geneva conclude with a 90-day pause, cutting US tariffs on Chinese ⁠goods ​to 30% from 145%, while China ⁠cuts its tariffs to 10% from 125%. The pause is extended for another 90 days in August.

October 2025 - China widens rare-earth export controls. Trump responds with ⁠an additional 100% tariff and export controls on critical software, while threatening curbs on Boeing parts. October 2025 - Later that month, Trump and Xi strike ​a trade truce after talks in South Korea. Trump agrees to trim tariffs in exchange for Beijing cracking down on ⁠fentanyl precursors, resuming soybean purchases and pausing rare-earth export controls.

February 2026 - The US Supreme Court rules against Trump's emergency tariffs, striking down the China fentanyl tariffs and the reciprocal ⁠tariff ​regime. Trump responds with a temporary 10% global duty under a different statute. May 2026 - Trump visits Beijing for a summit with Xi. The two sides announce plans to create new Boards of Trade and Investment, while China agrees to purchases of ⁠Boeing jets and US farm products.

July 2026 - The US imposes new 12.5% tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, including China, over ⁠allegations those countries failed to curb ⁠imports made by forced labour. September 2026 - Trump is set to host Xi at the White House on September 24. While both sides have tempered expectations for major breakthroughs, investors and analysts are ‌watching for signs of ‌an extension of the trade truce.