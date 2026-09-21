Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Lengthy lightning delay at 2-minute warning 'not an excuse' in Bucs' loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' drive for a potential game-winning score against the visiting Cleveland Browns was interrupted Sunday by a lightning delay that lasted two hours and 12 minutes. When the game finally resumed at 6:10 p.m. -- for a game that kicked off at 1 p.m. local time -- the home team's final efforts fell short and the Browns left town with a 23-19 win, dropping the Bucs to 0-2.
Francisco Alvarez's blast ignites Mets rout of Phillies
Francisco Alvarez had two hits Saturday, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, as the host New York Mets routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Mets (71-84), who have won the middle two games of the four-game series. Brett Baty had two hits, including a run-scoring single, while Benge, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette each had RBI singles during a four-run eighth.