Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 10:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment ​news briefs.

Mural of rapper ​Macklemore painted in Gaza ‌after ​Sheeran tour furore

Artists in Gaza have painted a mural of Macklemore wrapped in a Palestinian ‌flag on a huge slab of concrete in the ruins of Gaza City, after the US rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour ‌for calling for a "Free Palestine". The mural, on a slab that leans ‌against ruined buildings surrounded by rubble, depicts the "Thrift Shop" rapper raising a fist in the air.

US fashion council CEO Kolb resigns after clash with runway show protesters

Steven ⁠Kolb ​resigned as ⁠head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Friday, days after coming ⁠under fire for physically restraining animal rights activists at a New York Fashion ​Week runway show. "After twenty years leading the CFDA, I have made ⁠the difficult decision to step down as CEO and President," Kolb said in ⁠a ​post on his Substack.

Ed Sheeran calls Israel's treatment of Gazans 'unjustifiable,' apologizes for Macklemore controversy

Pop star Ed Sheeran apologized ⁠on Saturday for his handling of a controversy that erupted this week when ⁠rapper Macklemore was ⁠removed as an opening act over comments on the occupied Palestinian territories. Breaking his silence on the ‌issue, the British ‌singer decried Israel's treatment of ​residents in Gaza as "unjustifiable."

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