North Korea says new sanctions cannot block development, KCNA reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 11:55 IST
North Korea says new sanctions cannot block development, KCNA reports

​North Korea ​said on ‌Monday it would ​not tolerate what it called ‌hostile forces' efforts to curb cooperation with other countries, adding that ‌no new sanctions would block its ‌development or defence of its core interests, state media KCNA reported, citing ⁠a ​Foreign ⁠Ministry spokesperson.

The statement accused the Multilateral Sanctions ⁠Monitoring Team, a group of 11 ​UN members that tracks and ⁠reports violations and evasion of sanctions, ⁠of ​fabricating a report aimed at portraying what North Korea ⁠described as normal, mutually beneficial economic co-operation ⁠between ⁠itself and other countries as illegal, KCNA said.

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