North Korea says new sanctions cannot block development, KCNA reports
North Korea said on Monday it would not tolerate what it called hostile forces' efforts to curb cooperation with other countries, adding that no new sanctions would block its development or defence of its core interests, state media KCNA reported, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The statement accused the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group of 11 UN members that tracks and reports violations and evasion of sanctions, of fabricating a report aimed at portraying what North Korea described as normal, mutually beneficial economic co-operation between itself and other countries as illegal, KCNA said.