Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 12:04 IST
Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

Presley Gerber, the ​son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, ​died on Sunday ‌aged 27. The ​Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died ‌in a rehabilitation facility. It did not provide a cause of death.

Gerber was the eldest child of Crawford ‌and businessman Rande Gerber and worked as a model. His ‌fashion work included campaigns and runway appearances for brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2018, he appeared alongside ⁠his ​mother in ⁠Pepsi's Super Bowl LII commercial.

He had previously opened up about his ⁠struggles with mental health. In an Instagram post in November ​last year, he said that he had started a ⁠series called "Mental health Mondays," saying "the goal was to spark real ⁠conversations ​about the stuff most people hide." In August, his sister Kaia Gerber, who is also a ⁠model, spoke about her brother's struggles in an interview with Vogue magazine, ⁠saying "When ⁠something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she said.

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