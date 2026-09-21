Following is a summary of ​current sports news briefs.

Lengthy ​lightning delay at ‌2-minute ​warning 'not an excuse' in Bucs' loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' drive for ‌a potential game-winning score against the visiting Cleveland Browns was interrupted Sunday by a lightning delay that lasted two hours ‌and 12 minutes. When the game finally resumed at ‌6:10 p.m. -- for a game that kicked off at 1 p.m. local time -- the home team's final efforts fell short and ⁠the ​Browns left ⁠town with a 23-19 win, dropping the Bucs to 0-2.

Francisco Alvarez's ⁠blast ignites Mets rout of Phillies

Francisco Alvarez had ​two hits Saturday, including the go-ahead three-run homer in ⁠the fifth, as the host New York Mets routed the skidding ⁠Philadelphia ​Phillies 10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Mets (71-84), ⁠who have won the middle two games of the four-game ⁠series. ⁠Brett Baty had two hits, including a run-scoring single, while Benge, Juan Soto and Bo ‌Bichette ‌each had RBI singles during ​a four-run eighth.