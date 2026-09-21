VW works council calls for action from management, policymakers to help car industry

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 13:45 IST
VW works council calls for action from management, policymakers to help car industry

Volkswagen staff representatives ​called for ​immediate action ‌from management ​and policymakers on investment, tariffs, electricity prices ‌and partial retirement amid nationwide protests on Monday against job cuts in the German car ‌industry. At both German and European ‌levels, works council chief Daniela Cavallo and IG Metall union head Christiane Benner called for ⁠stronger ​protection against ⁠unfair competition from China, a more effective European ⁠Union subsidy policy and the continuation of ​a phased retirement programme.

"We expect corporate ⁠leaders and management teams to take responsibility ⁠for ​Germany as an automotive nation, for employees and for jobs," Benner ⁠added. She called on Volkswagen to "finally live up ⁠to ⁠its responsibility as a socially responsible employer once again."

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