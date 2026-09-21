Soccer-Chelsea's Palmer set to pull out of England squad, according to reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 13:48 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Palmer set to pull out of England squad, according to reports

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer ​has withdrawn from the ​England squad with a ‌muscle ​injury, according to British media reports on Monday, ending a brief return to ‌Thomas Tuchel's plans after being left out of the manager's World Cup squad this year. Palmer played the full 90 minutes ‌in Chelsea's defeat by Brentford on Friday after earning ‌a recall for England's Nations League fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The 24-year-old has responded strongly to his World Cup disappointment, ⁠rediscovering ​top form ⁠with four goals and two assists in seven appearances for Chelsea this ⁠season. England kick off the first four matches of their Nations ​League campaign against newly crowned world champions Spain at Wembley ⁠on Saturday before travelling to Prague to face the Czech Republic ⁠on ​September 29.

Tuchel's side then take on Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czechs at Wembley ⁠three nights later. The extended three-week international window is the first ⁠under FIFA's ⁠revised match calendar, which has combined the traditional September and October breaks into a single ‌three-week ‌period.

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