China's Xi chairs Politburo; Central Committee plenum set for October 26-29

​China's Politburo held a meeting ​on Monday, the official ‌Xinhua news ​agency reported, with President Xi Jinping chairing discussions on internal party governance and discipline ‌in preparation for an upcoming party conclave.

The ruling Communist Party will hold a plenary session of its Central Committee in Beijing from ‌October 26 to 29, the statement carried by Xinhua showed. The ‌meeting, to be centred around "several major issues concerning the sustained advancement of full and rigorous party self-governance", will bring together more than 300 full and alternate ⁠members ​of the Central ⁠Committee — the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies.

The whole party must "tackle ⁠and resolve well the prominent problems facing party-building, and consolidate and develop ​well the sound political situation that has taken shape in ⁠managing and governing the party", the official summary of the Politburo meeting showed on ⁠Monday. Typically, ​seven Central Committee meetings, also known as plenums, are held between major party congresses, which convene twice a decade. ⁠The party's constitution requires at least one plenum to be held every ⁠year.

The October ⁠gathering would be the fifth plenum since the current Central Committee was formed in 2022.