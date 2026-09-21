VW to ramp up restructuring programme after profit warning

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:30 IST
VW to ramp up restructuring programme after profit warning

Volkswagen will ​ramp up ​its turnaround programme, ‌the head ​of the Volkswagen brand said on Monday after ‌the world's second-largest automaker flagged €10 billion ($11.5 billion) in one-off costs, deepening a crisis that ‌triggered the group's biggest-ever restructuring. "I had ‌hoped that the measures agreed in 2024 would already be sufficient - unfortunately, that has ⁠not ​been ⁠the case," Thomas Schaefer said at a staff ⁠meeting at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, ​amid nationwide protests by German auto ⁠workers on Monday.

"We have absolutely no time ⁠to ​lose and will therefore significantly step up our performance programme once ⁠again," he said, adding that the company will ⁠discuss ⁠how to proceed with employee representatives.

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