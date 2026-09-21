Berlin says fuel price discount to take effect on October 1

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:30 IST
Berlin says fuel price discount to take effect on October 1

​Germany ​plans to ‌introduce its planned ​gasoline price discount from ‌October 1, a government spokesperson said on Monday. A finance ministry spokesperson ‌added during a regular government ‌press conference that the goal is to recoup that money ⁠through ​a ⁠tax on excess profits generated ⁠by energy companies.

The government announced on ​Friday that it will cut ⁠taxes on gasoline and diesel ⁠by €0.17 ($0.20) ​a litre, days after Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised ⁠relief for consumers and businesses hit ⁠by ⁠soaring fuel prices.

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