Berlin says fuel price discount to take effect on October 1
Germany plans to introduce its planned gasoline price discount from October 1, a government spokesperson said on Monday. A finance ministry spokesperson added during a regular government press conference that the goal is to recoup that money through a tax on excess profits generated by energy companies.
The government announced on Friday that it will cut taxes on gasoline and diesel by €0.17 ($0.20) a litre, days after Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised relief for consumers and businesses hit by soaring fuel prices.