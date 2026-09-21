Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France 

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:59 IST
Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France 

The Kremlin ​said on Monday that Russia ​does not pose ‌a ​threat to France or any European country, rejecting comments by the ‌leadership of France's hardline National Rally as false. In a joint statement at the weekend, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and ‌Jordan Bardella, the party's president, said they would "never tolerate ‌a foreign power, in this case, Russia, seeking to dictate, directly or indirectly, the policy of our country through intimidation, threats, ⁠destabilization ​or psychological pressure."

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not accept the criticism. "We do ⁠not agree with this statement. Russia is not threatening ​France or any other country in Europe. President Putin ⁠has stated this on numerous occasions. We have no disputes with ⁠any ​European states that could give rise to any serious disagreements," said Peskov.

"Russia therefore poses no threat ⁠whatsoever; it threatens no one and blackmails no one. We ⁠therefore ⁠categorically disagree with such statements. We do not accept them," he added.

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