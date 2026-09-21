Trump says Russia has lost control of its diesel industry, calls for end to Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia has "lost control" of its diesel industry and again reprised his call for an end to Moscow's war with Ukraine. "Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission," Trump said in a social media post a day before he was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended."