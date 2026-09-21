Trump says Russia has lost control of its diesel industry, calls for end to Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 17:43 IST
Trump says Russia has lost control of its diesel industry, calls for end to Ukraine war

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Monday ​that Russia has "lost control" of its diesel ‌industry and again reprised his call for an end to Moscow's war ‌with Ukraine. "Russia has unfortunately lost ‌control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A ⁠large ​number ⁠of their Diesel refineries have been blown ⁠up and are, at least temporarily, out ​of commission," Trump said in ⁠a social media post a day before ⁠he ​was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines ⁠of the UN General Assembly.

"This ridiculous ⁠and ⁠never ending War with Ukraine must be ended."

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