Russia working closely with Turkey to ensure safety of Black Sea shipping, Interfax reports
Russia is working closely with Turkey to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Monday. Zakharova was commenting on remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said Ankara had sent Moscow a proposal aimed at ending hostilities in the Black Sea and was awaiting a response, Interfax reported.
"Work is being carried out in close contact with Ankara," Interfax quoted Zakharova as saying.