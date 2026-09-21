Russia working closely with Turkey to ensure safety of Black Sea shipping, Interfax reports

​Russia ​is working ‌closely with Turkey ​to ensure the safety ‌of shipping in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited ‌Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ‌as saying on Monday. Zakharova was commenting on remarks by ⁠Turkish ​Foreign Minister ⁠Hakan Fidan, who said Ankara ⁠had sent Moscow a proposal aimed ​at ending hostilities in the ⁠Black Sea and was ⁠awaiting ​a response, Interfax reported.

"Work is being carried out ⁠in close contact with Ankara," Interfax ⁠quoted ⁠Zakharova as saying.