Russia working closely with Turkey to ensure safety of Black Sea shipping, Interfax reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 18:12 IST
Russia working closely with Turkey to ensure safety of Black Sea shipping, Interfax reports

​Russia ​is working ‌closely with Turkey ​to ensure the safety ‌of shipping in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited ‌Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ‌as saying on Monday. Zakharova was commenting on remarks by ⁠Turkish ​Foreign Minister ⁠Hakan Fidan, who said Ankara ⁠had sent Moscow a proposal aimed ​at ending hostilities in the ⁠Black Sea and was ⁠awaiting ​a response, Interfax reported.

"Work is being carried out ⁠in close contact with Ankara," Interfax ⁠quoted ⁠Zakharova as saying.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

Early Puberty in Girls: Danish Study Traces Growth Clues Back to the Infant Years

Can Native Shrubs Help Stop Invasive Plants From Reclaiming Gangwon’s Riverbanks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026