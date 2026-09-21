Trump says US working on deal to purchase potash from Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 20:31 IST
Trump says US working on deal to purchase potash from Belarus

‌President Donald ​Trump said on Monday that Washington is working ‌on a "massive" deal with respect to the purchase of potash from Belarus, adding that the ‌pricing would be less than what ‌the US currently pays to Canada.

"The United States is working on a massive Deal ⁠with ​respect to the ⁠purchase of Potash from Belarus," Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth Social. "The pricing ​would be for substantially less than ⁠we are currently paying to Canada, very good ⁠news ​for our Farmers and Ranchers."

The United States gets the vast majority ⁠of its potash from Canda. The mineral helps ⁠improve ⁠a plant's disease resistance, crop quality and increases yields.

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