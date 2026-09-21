World Bank board backs changes to debt sustainability framework for poor countries

​The ​World Bank's executive ‌board has ​approved proposed reforms ‌of the bank's joint framework with the International Monetary Fund ‌for evaluating the debt of ‌low-income countries to reflect a more complex and riskier ⁠environment, ​the ⁠bank said on Monday.

A joint ⁠IMF-World Bank review of ​the framework, the first since ⁠2017, recommended changes in ⁠several ​areas, including better analysis of domestic debt and ⁠broadening the analysis of long-term ⁠development ⁠challenges, including climate change.