World Bank board backs changes to debt sustainability framework for poor countries
The World Bank's executive board has approved proposed reforms of the bank's joint framework with the International Monetary Fund for evaluating the debt of low-income countries to reflect a more complex and riskier environment, the bank said on Monday.
A joint IMF-World Bank review of the framework, the first since 2017, recommended changes in several areas, including better analysis of domestic debt and broadening the analysis of long-term development challenges, including climate change.