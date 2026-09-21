China making progress on finalizing Boeing purchases announced in May

China ​is making ​progress on ‌a commitment to ​buy 200 Boeing jets it ‌announced in May, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Monday. Greer gave no ‌indication that any additional Chinese airplane ‌orders for Boeing are near ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting this ⁠week ​with ⁠Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There are about ⁠140 that are in a ​good state. There are an additional ⁠10 that are they're writing down ⁠the ​orders," Greer told Fox News of the Boeing orders ⁠for Chinese carriers. The orders marked Boeing's ⁠first ⁠major Chinese deal in nearly a decade.