Cricket-Australia bowling attack boosted as Cummins and Starc return v S Africa

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 20:52 IST
Cricket-Australia bowling attack boosted as Cummins and Starc return v S Africa

Australia’s bowling attack ​for their three ​one-day internationals against South ‌Africa ​has been considerably strengthened with captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ‌joining the squad along with all-rounder Jack Edwards, Cricket Australia said on Monday. Cummins and Starc sat out the 3-0 ‌series win in Zimbabwe over the last week but ‌will play in the series in South Africa, which starts in Durban on Thursday.

Edwards, 26, is in line to make ⁠his ODI ​debut after ⁠diverting from the Australia A tour of India, while fast ⁠bowlers Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson return home after competing ​in Zimbabwe. Stanlake suffered a side strain and will have ⁠medical scans on his return to Australia. Johnson was deemed ⁠surplus ​to requirements after playing two of the three matches in Harare.

Edwards has played a single Twenty20 ⁠international against Pakistan in January and offers cover with Cameron ⁠Green struggling ⁠with a sore shoulder, which caused him to sit out the three fixtures in ‌Zimbabwe. (Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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