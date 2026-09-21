UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 21:45 IST
UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences

​A 65-year-old ‌Rwandan man has ​been charged with with genocide-related offences allegedly committed during the ‌1994 Rwanda Tutsi killings, British prosecutors said on Monday.

Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, is ‌charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to ‌genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity. Brown is accused of having "directed and ⁠incited ​acts of murder ⁠and genocide carried out by others", the Crown Prosecution Service ⁠said.

The charges against Brown are the first ​brought in the United Kingdom relating to the Rwandan ⁠genocide, the CPS added. Brown is due to appear ⁠at ​London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed ⁠in 100 days in the 1994 genocide, orchestrated by ⁠the ⁠Hutu ruling majority and meticulously executed by local officials and ordinary citizens.

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