UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 22:00 IST
UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences

​A 65-year-old Rwandan man has ‌been charged ​with genocide-related offences allegedly committed during the 1994 Rwanda Tutsi killings, British prosecutors said on Monday.

Vincent ‌Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, was charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a ‌crime against humanity. Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team said Brown was ‌accused of encouraging others to kill Tutsis in Kigali in April 1994. The investigation began in 2019 following a request from the Rwandan government and involved years of international cooperation, ⁠it ​added.

Brown was accused ⁠of having "directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others", the ⁠Crown Prosecution Service said. The charges against Brown were the first brought in the United ​Kingdom relating to the Rwandan genocide, the CPS added.

Brown, who is ⁠remanded in custody, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Police ⁠said ​investigations into six other individuals remain ongoing, including two men arrested in 2024 and 2026 on suspicion of genocide and crimes against humanity ⁠who remain on bail.

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 ⁠days in ⁠the 1994 genocide, orchestrated by the Hutu ruling majority and meticulously executed by local officials and ordinary citizens.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026