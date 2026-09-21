Venezuelan delegation led by Rodriguez to discuss debt, energy in US, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 22:42 IST
Venezuelan delegation led by Rodriguez to discuss debt, energy in US, sources say

A Venezuelan delegation led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez taking part in the United Nations General Assembly this week plans to discuss energy, debt and mining issues with counterparties in the ‌US, two sources close to the preparations said. The talks are expected to lead to the signing of agreements as part of US President Donald Trump's plans to rebuild the South American country's key industries, according to the sources.

Rodriguez arrived in New York early on Monday with her team. It was ‌her first trip to the US after taking office as Venezuela's interim president in January under Washington's oversight, following the capture of then ‌President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. The top US diplomat in Venezuela, John Barrett, received her at the airport, Venezuela's state TV said.

Venezuelan ministers and top officials have been advancing in negotiations for months ahead of Rodriguez's trip to New York, where she is scheduled to meet Trump on Tuesday. On Monday, Rodriguez was scheduled to meet with UN ⁠Secretary General ​Antonio Guterres, according to his agenda. The ⁠planned meeting between Trump and Rodriguez — who was Venezuela's vice president under Maduro — will take place on the sidelines of a reception hosted by the US President, the ⁠US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, said during a recent press briefing call. Venezuela's Foreign Affairs and Information ministries did not immediately reply to requests for comment. ​Some Venezuela-owned buildings in New York, including a consulate and the office of the country's UN mission, have recently been renovated, ⁠according to media reports. Oil Minister Paula Henao, Mining Minister Hector Silva and top officials from state oil company PDVSA participated this month in a G20 energy conference in Houston, where ⁠a ​memorandum of understanding was inked with US oil producer Continental Resources for an area in Venezuela's main output region, the Orinoco Belt. A separate contract was also signed granting US investment firm Heeney Capital operational and export rights for a gold mine. Another preliminary agreement has ⁠been in negotiation for months with US energy major ExxonMobil, which could ultimately lead to its return to Venezuela's oilfields, sources said this month.

For its ⁠part, the Inter-American Development Bank ⁠is drawing up a two-year engagement plan for Venezuela focused partly on electricity and social protection, its President Ilan Goldfajn told Reuters on Monday. The effort includes missions to examine the nation's macroeconomic framework and data and ‌to estimate investment needs ‌across different sectors.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026