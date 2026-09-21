US lawmakers urge trump to maintain ban on Chinese automakers

​More than ​two dozen Democratic ‌lawmakers on ​Friday urged President Donald Trump to keep ‌in place a ban on Chinese automakers out of the US ‌market, ahead of his meeting with ‌China's President Xi Jinping this week. "We urge you to maintain strong protections against ⁠Chinese automobiles ​and ⁠connected vehicle technologies and ensure that China ⁠does not gain access to our ​market through direct imports, local production, ⁠and other avenues of circumvention," said ⁠the 27 ​lawmakers led by Representative Debbie Dingell.

Earlier this month, ⁠Trump told Fox News he would accept ⁠Chinese ⁠car companies building cars in the United States.