US lawmakers urge trump to maintain ban on Chinese automakers

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 22:26 IST
US lawmakers urge trump to maintain ban on Chinese automakers

​More than ​two dozen Democratic ‌lawmakers on ​Friday urged President Donald Trump to keep ‌in place a ban on Chinese automakers out of the US ‌market, ahead of his meeting with ‌China's President Xi Jinping this week. "We urge you to maintain strong protections against ⁠Chinese automobiles ​and ⁠connected vehicle technologies and ensure that China ⁠does not gain access to our ​market through direct imports, local production, ⁠and other avenues of circumvention," said ⁠the 27 ​lawmakers led by Representative Debbie Dingell.

Earlier this month, ⁠Trump told Fox News he would accept ⁠Chinese ⁠car companies building cars in the United States.

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