Jarvis Cocker remembers Pulp's first time in new documentary

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 22:27 IST
Jarvis Cocker remembers Pulp's first time in new documentary

Almost half a century after their ​birth, Britpop darlings Pulp are stars of ​a documentary that delves back into ‌the band's ​roots in the childhood dreams of gangly frontman Jarvis Cocker.

In "Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?" Cocker narrates flashbacks based on diary ‌entries he scrawled out at school in the northern English city of Sheffield in the 1970s, mapping out his "masterplan" for Pulp's success. "I was maybe 12 or 13 ... I couldn't play the guitar yet but I could ‌write," Cocker told Reuters. "It was ... wish fulfilment. I suppose like manifesting."

He got his friends to rehearse ‌at his mother's house, bribing them by "buying some lager". The film, directed by "Son of Rambow"'s Garth Jennings, moves on to his time studying film and fine art in London — at the "St Martin's College" immortalised in their future hit "Common People".

"I graduated but ... ⁠what really ​I felt a pull ⁠to do was to write songs," he added. "I think that's my way of trying to make sense of the world and ⁠out of myself." Pulp struggled to find success in the 1980s, then rose to mainstream success in the 1990s ​with albums such as "His 'N' Hers" and the Mercury Prize-winning "Different Class" and a string of other hits ⁠from "Do You Remember The First Time?" to "Disco 2000" to "Help the Aged".

After a 24-year-long recording hiatus, they returned in 2025 with the ⁠Mercury ​Prize-nominated "More". The film captures the band’s performances from their reunion shows at London’s O2 Arena. As for the future, "I think I won't be alive ... in 24 years, or if I am, I won't ⁠be up to it," Cocker said.

"But, we did an album. It went well ... Everybody is still talking ⁠to each other, so ⁠I would really hope that we will make something else. But I don't know how long that will take." "Pulp: What Do You Do For ‌An Encore?" begins ‌streaming on MUBI on September 25.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026