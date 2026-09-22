North Korea says it tests new combat weapon system, KCNA reports

North ‌Korea said ​it successfully tested a new weapon on Sunday, overseen by leader Kim ‌Jong Un, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim said the test, carried out by North Korea's Missile Administration, ‌was a demonstration of "ultra-modern" defence technology and showed clear ‌progress in modernization of its armed forces, according to KCNA. The report did not elaborate on the specific type of weapon.

The ⁠South ​Korean military ⁠said on Sunday that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles ⁠off its east coast. The test came days after Pyongyang accused ​the US of driving tensions on the Korean ⁠Peninsula through a series of military drills.

On Monday, the foreign ministers ⁠of ​South Korea, Japan and the United States met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly ⁠in New York to agree to coordinate closely for ⁠peace, stability and ⁠denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.