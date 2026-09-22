Top US diplomat Rubio backs energy infrastructure ceasefire for Russia, Ukraine

President ​Donald Trump will ​talk to ‌Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy about an energy infrastructure ceasefire in ‌the war with Russia when the two meet on Tuesday in New York, US ‌Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ‌in an interview. "We think that would be a great idea - an energy infrastructure ceasefire in ⁠which ... ​Ukraine's ⁠infrastructure is not being targeted, Russian energy supplies ⁠are not being targeted as well. It's an ​ideal outcome," Rubio told Fox News.

Rubio ⁠said another matter of concern was that ⁠US-linked ships ​and American oil supplies have been targeted "probably not deliberately" by Ukraine. "So ⁠that's something that needs to be addressed. We ⁠can't ⁠have that happen," he said told "Fox & Friends."