President ​Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday said ​US government documents would use "super intelligence" ‌going forward instead of artificial intelligence, and repeated his previous calls ‌about AI warnings being a ‌hoax. "From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully ⁠the ​world's ⁠will be changed to use the ⁠much more accurate term 'super' as opposed ​to artificial. So it's super intelligence," ⁠Trump said in a UN General ⁠Assembly ​speech.

"I'm not going to stifle growth of something ⁠that will be bigger than the ⁠industrial ⁠revolution," he said.