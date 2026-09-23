Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 12:52 IST
Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus

European shares inched higher on Wednesday as lower ‌oil prices supported sentiment, while investors awaited key business activity data due later in the day.

The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 was up ‌0.4% at 645.04 points by 0708 GMT. Most major ‌regional bourses also traded higher. Investors awaited S&P Global's flash September purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey for the euro zone, which could provide fresh clues on the ⁠health of ​the region's ⁠economy.

Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains, with Saab and Exosens among ⁠the top performers. Oil prices extended their decline as investors assessed the prospect ​of increased Gulf supplies after Saudi Arabia restarted operations at ⁠a key pipeline. Energy stocks, however, rose 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, KWS shed 6.1% ⁠after ​the German seed producer's annual net sales fell 3% to €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion), missing IBES estimate of €1.68 bln, hit ⁠by lower sugarbeet and corn acreage. Shares of Adyen slipped roughly 2% ⁠after the Dutch ⁠payments processor named Klarna's Niclas Neglen as its next chief financial officer, effective February 1, ‌2027.

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