European shares inched higher on Wednesday as lower ‌oil prices supported sentiment, while investors awaited key business activity data due later in the day.

The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 was up ‌0.4% at 645.04 points by 0708 GMT. Most major ‌regional bourses also traded higher. Investors awaited S&P Global's flash September purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey for the euro zone, which could provide fresh clues on the ⁠health of ​the region's ⁠economy.

Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains, with Saab and Exosens among ⁠the top performers. Oil prices extended their decline as investors assessed the prospect ​of increased Gulf supplies after Saudi Arabia restarted operations at ⁠a key pipeline. Energy stocks, however, rose 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, KWS shed 6.1% ⁠after ​the German seed producer's annual net sales fell 3% to €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion), missing IBES estimate of €1.68 bln, hit ⁠by lower sugarbeet and corn acreage. Shares of Adyen slipped roughly 2% ⁠after the Dutch ⁠payments processor named Klarna's Niclas Neglen as its next chief financial officer, effective February 1, ‌2027.