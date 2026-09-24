Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 17:26 IST
Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

An air defence ​system operated by Greek military ​personnel in Saudi ‌Arabia intercepted a ​ballistic missile and a drone on Thursday in the wider Yanbu region, ‌home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters. Earlier on Thursday, Saudi civil defence issued alerts warning of potential ‌danger in the holy city of Mecca, the northwestern area ‌of Tabuk, the Red Sea areas of Jeddah and Yanbu, and the southern area of Taif.

"Both were shot down," one of the ⁠sources ​said, adding that the ⁠Greek Patriot system launched two missiles but not giving details on the ⁠origin of the drone and the ballistic missile. A second ​source confirmed the information.

It was the fifth time the ⁠Greek-operated system has been used in combat since the US and Israel ⁠launched ​their war with Iran at the end of February, underscoring the widening military role of European allies in ⁠defending Gulf energy infrastructure. Since 2021, Greece has deployed a US-made Patriot ⁠air defence ⁠battery operated by Greek personnel in Saudi Arabia, under an agreement to help protect the ‌kingdom's energy facilities.

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