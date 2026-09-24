Saudi East-West Pipeline building up volumes, loading yet to resume, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 19:49 IST
Saudi East-West Pipeline building up volumes, loading yet to resume, sources say

Saudi Arabia ​is building up crude pumping ​volumes through its ‌East-West Pipeline that ​runs to its Red Sea export hub of Yanbu, although ‌crude tanker loadings have yet to resume, according to industry sources, satellite imagery and shipping data. Saudi Arabia resumed operations on ‌the pipeline this week after a drone attack ‌shut the facility earlier this month, adding to hopes of an increase in oil flows from the Middle East disrupted by the ⁠US-Iran ​war. The ⁠latest comments and data suggest slower progress in resuming shipments, given ⁠that loading had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Crude is heading through ​the pipeline into Saudi Arabia's refineries on the Red ⁠Sea coast, an industry source said, although crude loading has yet ⁠to ​resume into tankers. Two other sources also said tanker loading has yet to resume. State oil giant ⁠Saudi Aramco did not immediately reply to a request for comment

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026