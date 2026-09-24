Saudi East-West Pipeline building up volumes, loading yet to resume, sources say

Saudi Arabia ​is building up crude pumping ​volumes through its ‌East-West Pipeline that ​runs to its Red Sea export hub of Yanbu, although ‌crude tanker loadings have yet to resume, according to industry sources, satellite imagery and shipping data. Saudi Arabia resumed operations on ‌the pipeline this week after a drone attack ‌shut the facility earlier this month, adding to hopes of an increase in oil flows from the Middle East disrupted by the ⁠US-Iran ​war. The ⁠latest comments and data suggest slower progress in resuming shipments, given ⁠that loading had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Crude is heading through ​the pipeline into Saudi Arabia's refineries on the Red ⁠Sea coast, an industry source said, although crude loading has yet ⁠to ​resume into tankers. Two other sources also said tanker loading has yet to resume. State oil giant ⁠Saudi Aramco did not immediately reply to a request for comment