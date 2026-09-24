US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 18:55 IST
US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

NATO's ​top ​commander said ‌on Thursday the ​United States would continue ‌to provide "critical but more limited capabilities" to the alliance as ‌Europeans take up a greater ‌role in defending the continent.

U.S. Air Force General Alexus ⁠Grynkewich, ​NATO's ⁠Supreme Allied Commander Europe, was speaking ⁠in a phone interview with Reuters ​en route to a ⁠change of command ceremony at ⁠a ​NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, where a British ⁠army general will take over from ⁠a ⁠U.S. Navy vice admiral.

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