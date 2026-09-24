US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says
NATO's top commander said on Thursday the United States would continue to provide "critical but more limited capabilities" to the alliance as Europeans take up a greater role in defending the continent.
U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, was speaking in a phone interview with Reuters en route to a change of command ceremony at a NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, where a British army general will take over from a U.S. Navy vice admiral.