At UN, 80 countries demand reopening of Hormuz, condemn Iran, Houthi attacks

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 22:18 IST
At UN, 80 countries demand reopening of Hormuz, condemn Iran, Houthi attacks

Some ​80 countries demanded the ​urgent reopening ‌of the ​Strait of Hormuz on Thursday and condemned Iran and its ‌Houthi allies for attacks in the region and disruption to international trade and energy security. "Iran's actions in ‌the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten international ‌security and navigational rights and freedoms," said a joint statement read out by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid ⁠Al ​Zayani at ⁠the United Nations.

"We also strongly condemn the Houthis' decision ⁠to resume conflict in Yemen, their continuous strikes ​on Saudi Arabia, and their reckless attacks in the ⁠Red Sea," the statement said. The statement's backers included ⁠Gulf ​Arab states and major Western powers.

It added that the Houthis' advance towards Bab el-Mandeb Strait ⁠would also only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime ⁠security ⁠and global trade. Both Iran and the Houthis frame their actions as defensive.

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