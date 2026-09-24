Land Nears the 30×30 Goal as Ocean Protection Sinks Further Behind

The race to conserve 30% of the planet by 2030 has split into two distinct stories. The 30×30 Global Assessment 2026, led by Campaign for Nature in collaboration with Together for the Ocean, indicates that governments could approach the terrestrial target by implementing existing commitments. Ocean protection, however, remains far behind in both ambition and delivery.

Around 20% of the world's land and inland waters are currently designated as protected or conserved, according to the assessment. If all quantified government commitments are fulfilled, coverage could reach approximately 27% by 2030, closing much of the remaining terrestrial gap without requiring countries to formulate an entirely new set of promises.

Marine protection presents a considerably weaker outlook. The assessment estimates that around 10% of the global ocean is designated for conservation, while existing national commitments would raise coverage to only about 12% by 2030. The companion Ocean Protection Gap Report 2026 finds that just 3.5% of the ocean is effectively protected, meaning damaging activities are excluded or reduced.

Land protection increasingly depends on whether governments implement plans they have already announced. Ocean protection faces a deeper combination of inadequate commitments, weak management and limited safeguards within areas already counted towards the target.

A protected label can conceal continuing damage

Area-based targets offer governments a clear measure of progress, but they do not reveal what happens within a protected boundary. Both reports distinguish between territory formally designated for conservation and territory where rules, management and enforcement deliver meaningful ecological protection.

The ocean report illustrates the scale of this divide through two critical ecosystems. Although 33% of mangroves are reported as protected, only 0.3% are assessed as effectively protected. Warm-water corals show a similar pattern: 47% lie within protected areas, yet less than 10% receive protection considered effective.

Such disparities demonstrate why the number of protected square kilometres cannot serve as the sole measure of success. Governments may expand reported coverage while destructive activities continue inside nominally protected zones. Meeting an administrative threshold would offer little security to biodiversity if protection remains weak on the water.

Evidence of a more rigorous approach is beginning to emerge. According to the Ocean Protection Gap Report 2026, Samoa has increased effective protection to 25.6% and Portugal to 9.5%. Indonesia, meanwhile, has committed to evaluating the effectiveness of 19.1 million hectares of existing marine protected areas.

International waters could decide the ocean outcome

The high seas account for roughly two-thirds of the global ocean but remain overwhelmingly unprotected, the reports warn. Scientific analysis cited in the assessment has identified more than 50 million square kilometres of priority biodiversity areas beyond national borders, making international waters one of the largest remaining opportunities for conservation.

Implementation of the High Seas Treaty could help countries create protected areas outside national jurisdictions. The two reports identify the treaty as the strongest available route for accelerating marine conservation, while stressing that newly designated areas must be properly managed and safeguarded from harmful activities from the outset.

International action cannot substitute for stronger protection in national waters. According to the global assessment, only about half of coastal countries currently have a quantified and time-bound national ocean target. Existing commitments, including planned protection on the high seas, would increase global coverage by only three percentage points.

Lance Morgan, President of the Marine Conservation Institute, described the ocean gap as the "defining challenge" for delivering 30×30. His warning reflects two connected failures documented by the reports: governments have not committed enough marine territory, and much of the territory already designated is not producing effective conservation.

Rights and finance will determine what survives beyond 2030

The assessments also challenge the assumption that conservation begins only when governments create formal protected areas. Land owned, governed or managed by Indigenous Peoples and local communities could cover more than 35% of the world's terrestrial surface, according to the 30×30 Global Assessment 2026.

Around 60% of known Indigenous and community lands have experienced no to low human impact. More than 40% overlap with intact ecosystems, high-biodiversity areas or landscapes important to climate stabilisation. These findings position community stewardship as an existing conservation system rather than a supplementary contribution to state-led protection.

The assessment calls for secure tenure, respect for Indigenous and community governance, and Free, Prior and Informed Consent over conservation within their territories. Counting these lands towards national targets without recognising rights and authority could turn rapid expansion into a source of exclusion and conflict.

Finance is an equally severe constraint. The global assessment estimates that meeting the nature-protection target will require approximately $100 billion to $180 billion annually, compared with current spending of roughly $24 billion. Ocean conservation alone requires about $16 billion a year, while estimated expenditure stands at only $1.8 billion.

The report identifies domestic public budgets, conservation trust funds, debt conversions, blended finance and Project Finance for Permanence among the mechanisms available to narrow the shortfall. Their existence does not resolve the problem: governments and financial institutions must deploy them at a scale and duration capable of supporting management, enforcement and community participation.

The remaining years before 2030 will test more than governments' ability to announce new protected areas. The reports show that success depends on translating commitments into mapped, financed and enforceable plans, while directing protection towards vulnerable and underrepresented ecosystems.