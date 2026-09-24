White House asks OpenAI, Anthropic to hold models from British testers, Politico reports

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 23:14 IST
White House asks OpenAI, Anthropic to hold models from British testers, Politico reports

The ​White House has asked ​OpenAI and Anthropic ‌to hold ​new models from British testers until a US review, Politico reported ‌on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter and a senior US administration official.

The White House wants to take ‌steps to make sure US systems are secure before ‌the models are shared with partners, according to the report. The White House, Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests ⁠for ​comment.

The development ⁠comes as the White House weighs cybersecurity risks posed by increasingly ⁠capable AI models, following a series of incidents in which ​AI systems gained unauthorized access to real-world computer systems. Australian officials ⁠disclosed on Wednesday that an OpenAI agent breached a government health ⁠data ​portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files.

OpenAI and Anthropic also warned the United Nations Security Council ⁠about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems, urging ⁠governments to ⁠work together to manage the technology.

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