Knifeman kills priest, injures four in attack at Polish abbey
A man armed with a knife killed a priest and injured four other people during an attack on clergy and worshippers at a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland on Thursday, authorities said.
The man used a knife he took from a kitchen there to attack one woman and four men, including one priest who was in a confessional, a prosecutor said. The attack took place at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey in Jaroslaw, local media reported.
A 31-year-old Ukrainian man was arrested, Bozena Harasz-Woloszyn from the District Prosecutor's Office in Przemysl said. "Three of the victims are clergy members and two are laypeople; one person has died... Two people are in a critical, life-threatening condition," she added.
The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear. Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident. "We are aware that Father Stanislaw has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition. There are other casualties, but we do not have further details," Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.
"When I arrived, there was total panic," she said. The mayor of Jaroslaw, Marcin Nazarewicz, told a press conference that a period of mourning was being declared until the end of the week.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki extended his condolences to the family of the priest who died, and wished the injured a quick recovery. "In the face of such acts, the state must be strong, act swiftly and relentlessly in enforcing the law," Nawrocki wrote on X. "The principles and values of our community must be respected by all those residing in our country."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the crime "horrific". "We are shaken by this evil," he wrote on X. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish all those injured a speedy recovery."