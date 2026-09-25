Some 60 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, US official says

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 01:17 IST
Some 60 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, US official says

Some 60 ​commercial vessels transited the Strait ‌of Hormuz ​on Wednesday carrying the highest daily volume of crude oil since early July, despite the ongoing ‌war between the US and Iran, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

About 40 of those vessels coordinated with the US ‌military for protection, the US official added. A total of about 22 million ‌barrels of oil exited the maritime chokepoint. Reuters could not independently verify the US official's figures.

The Strait of Hormuz has become central to efforts to end the nearly seven-month ⁠US-Iran ​conflict, with Iran ⁠seeking relief from a US blockade that is choking its economy and Washington pressuring Iran to ⁠halt interference with shipping through the global oil supply route. Before the US-Israeli war ​on Iran started on February 28, the strait typically handled about ⁠125 large, commercial vessels a day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, accounting for ⁠some ​20% of the world’s daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that US and Iranian negotiators in ⁠New York are exploring a phased path out of the war that would ⁠involve Tehran ⁠reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran, sources close to the talks said.

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