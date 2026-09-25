France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 01:20 IST
France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says

France will send troops and defence systems to Saudi Arabia to help protect the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, which is key for energy transport, French President Emmanuel Macron ‌said on Thursday.

Macron also said a US ban on diesel exports, which the White House has denied is under consideration, would be "catastrophic," both globally and for the US economy. Macron was speaking in a wide-ranging primetime television interview on the international situation, in which he also warned ‌about possible Russian attacks on French soil.

Facing growing pressure at home over high energy prices, Macron sought to assure the French ‌that France had adequate gas and oil supplies as winter approaches. He said Paris was actively working to ensure flows were not disrupted. Crude oil prices have surged recently as the main alternative route for Saudi oil exports through Yanbu has come under missile attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

"We are going to send military resources, ⁠that is ​to say, soldiers, radar systems and ⁠defence systems, to protect this site - not to get us involved in any conflicts, but to protect this site," Macron told TF1 and France 2 TV. RUSSIAN THREAT

Macron ⁠dismissed a report by Spanish newspaper El Mundo that the US Central Intelligence Agency had warned European governments about the threat of potential drone attacks ​from the Mediterranean. "I can deny it. The CIA did not inform French services," he said.

Still, Macron said Russia is multiplying hostile ⁠and criminal acts against European countries, and France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig. Germany said Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack in ⁠August on ​the Leipzig airport. Macron gathered French party chiefs at the Elysee last week to brief them on the growing threat from Russia. He later said he had ordered his government to draw up a plan to protect critical infrastructure against drone and cyber attacks.

Macron ⁠said Moscow was seeking to intimidate Europe and break the continent's resolve in supporting Ukraine. Russia says European allegations of hybrid attacks are baseless ⁠and the result of anti-Russian ⁠hysteria.

Yet Macron's position on Russia was weakened this week after France shocked other EU members by getting Russian-Uzbek metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov exempted from EU sanctions, citing national security concerns. That prompted Azerbaijan to ‌pardon a French national ‌jailed for espionage.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026