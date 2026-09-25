US government seeks to join Elon Musk in challenge against EU's fine on X

​The ​US government ‌said on Thursday ​it had formally sought ‌to join a legal challenge filed by billionaire Elon Musk ‌to dismiss a fine ‌of 120 million euros ($136.51 million) by the European Union against ⁠his ​social media ⁠platform X. "The European Commission inappropriately ⁠attempted to expand its regulatory authority ​to reach American companies ⁠not present or operating within its ⁠jurisdiction," ​Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice ⁠Department's civil division said in a ⁠statement.

($1 = ⁠0.8790 euros)