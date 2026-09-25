Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Totally outrageous': Tom Cruise unleashes 'Digger' at star-studded royal premiere

Tom Cruise described his character in "Digger" as "totally outrageous" and unlike ​any role he had encountered before, speaking at the film's world premiere in London on Tuesday. "He's the ​kind of character that says things that some people think, some people ‌can't ​imagine thinking," the Hollywood star told Reuters. "I've never read a character like it. I've never read a film like this."

Paramount seeks $7.5 billion debt raise to fund Warner Bros deal

Paramount Skydance said on Thursday it has launched a syndication for a proposed $7.5 billion senior secured term loan, part of a broader financing package to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros ‌Discovery. The loan launch comes days after Paramount settled litigation with a California-led group of states and the Writers Guild of America over its $110 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery, clearing final domestic hurdles for an acquisition that could reshape Hollywood.

Macklemore sets 'Free Palestine' tour after being dumped from Ed Sheeran shows

American rapper Macklemore, who was dropped as the opening act for Ed Sheeran over pro-Palestinian remarks, announced on Thursday he would headline his own "Free Palestine" concert tour that will start next month. The tour ‌will begin in Dublin, Paris and London, Macklemore said in an Instagram post. US dates and additional performers will be announced later, he said, adding that proceeds would be donated to organizations that support the Palestinian people.

Taylor Swift ‌announces new music on 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore'

Taylor Swift announced an expanded version of her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" on Wednesday, with four new songs written after the historic success of the record's release a year ago. "The Encore" will be released on Friday, Swift said in an Instagram post. "The Life of a Showgirl" was released last October and topped several records, with every one of its 12 songs landing in the top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Disney to raise prices on Disney+, Hulu subscriptions, Bloomberg News reports

Disney will ⁠raise prices on ​several streaming subscriptions, including its flagship ad-free Disney+ plan, Bloomberg News reported ⁠on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Major streaming platforms have steadily increased subscription prices and rolled out advertising-backed plans as they look to drive revenue growth, offset rising content costs and improve the profitability of their digital businesses.

CNN, CBS News oversight board will be 'toothless,' experts warn

David ⁠Ellison is set to take control https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/paramount-settles-with-california-other-states-clearing-major-hurdle-warner-bros-2026-09-21/ of two of the biggest news organizations in the US after his Paramount Skydance completes its takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, giving him wide influence over the news media landscape. But experts warn his promise of editorial independence ​for CNN and CBS News is a hollow one. Ellison agreed to create an editorial independence board to oversee CNN and CBS as part of Monday's settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/key-terms-paramounts-warner-bros-discovery-settlement-with-us-states-2026-09-21/ with a coalition of 12 US states and a ⁠Hollywood writers' union. The group will be made up of five veteran journalists, to "establish guiding editorial and journalism principles for the combined entity's news channels," according to the agreement.

Canadian and French publishers stand by author accused of using AI for prize-winning novel

The publishers of an award-winning novel by ⁠Haitian-Canadian author ​Thelyson Orelien have defended the writer against accusations he used artificial intelligence to write it, and said they stand behind him. Orelien denied using AI tools to write "C'etait Ca ou Mourir" ("It Was Either That or Die") on Tuesday, a day after a little-known X account called "Balance ton Claude" said that running passages through AI detection tool Pangram showed the novel "was written almost entirely by artificial intelligence."

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

A New York judge sentenced ⁠former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006, following the ex-movie mogul's conviction at a retrial last year. Weinstein, 74, was convicted in June 2025 ⁠of first-degree criminal sexual act for assaulting Miriam Haley at his ⁠Manhattan apartment, the culmination of a six-year legal saga that saw his 2020 conviction overturned by New York's highest court. Weinstein has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.

Netherlands drops boycott of Eurovision song contest

The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, abandoning a boycott over Israel's participation after public broadcaster NPO said it would take ‌over responsibility for the Dutch entry. The Netherlands ‌shunned the contest in 2026 to protest Israel's participation, and last month AvroTros, the broadcaster that usually facilitates the Dutch ​entry, said it would boycott the event again in 2027.